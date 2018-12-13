Opinion / Letters

LETTER: KPMG apology not enough

Who better than an auditor to know what was going on with a person, state department or company's finances?

13 December 2018 - 05:00
KPMG South Africa chairman Wiseman Nkuhlu. Pic �: Tiso Blackstar Group
It may sound all very proper for KPMG chair Wiseman Nkuhlu to openly apologise for KPMG’s failure to fulfil its audit mandate in its duties at VBS Mutual Bank (KPMG chair says sorry for damage done to SA, December 11). 

It is not sufficient. Were they not accomplices in a crime? Should they then not be charged for knowingly participating in a crime? After all, who better than an auditor to know what was going on with a person, state department or company's finances?

It is hopelessly inadequate for Nkuhlu to say “sorry”. It was not a “mistake”, as  Nkuhlu would have us believe in his “apology”. An apology is not nearly enough. Nor can KPMG buy its way out by making a large donation. It was a deliberate contravention of audit integrity. Such integrity involves old-fashioned honesty and frankness, not public relations jargon. 

These failures have shown how easy it is to “play ball” to retain lucrative contracts, which in turn can lead to other such contracts. Just bend the truth. It has been yet another illustration of SA’s moral and ethical degeneration. There will need to be some form of proof in future that an audit is genuine, honest and delivered with integrity. 

It is going to take a long time for trust to be re-established in the audit profession. No audit in future must be taken at face value.

Ron LeggWaterfall

