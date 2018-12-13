Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government must leave running of parastatals to business

If the state cannot supply toilets or books at schools, how can it be trusted to operate crucial utlities?

13 December 2018 - 05:00
The South African Navy Type 209 submarine SAS Charlotte Maxeke. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
 I quote from an article in the Sunday Times of December 9: “The cash-strapped SA Navy is literally falling apart and has run out of money to keep its vessels at sea.”

Of the three submarines and four frigates purchased in the R60bn arms deal, none of them could be deployed in the 2017/18 financial year, “resulting in reliance on three 40-year-old vessels”.

It is no longer a question of “if” or “when” our government will succeed in managing an entity successfully. They have proved their inability with everything they touch. For heaven’s sake, if they cannot supply toilets or books at schools, how can anyone expect them to operate a navy, or an airline, or a hospital, or a broadcaster, or a railway, or an electricity supplier, or an education department, or clean water, or agriculture, or a bank (perish the thought)?

And the next massive failure on the horizon is the National Health Insurance (NHI). Please no, it can’t happen, it is doomed to fail. Privatise these institutions and run them as businesses, not as sheltered employment for thieves and incompetents. The taxpayers and the millions of destitute South Africans deserve better.

Come now, Mr President, future state appointments should be on merit only, and let the government stick to what it knows best, whatever that may be, and leave the rest to be managed by competents, before the good ship SA runs aground.

John PerryHartbeespoort

