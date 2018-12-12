Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA mirrors global fractures

An expected big swing to the right in Europe has not yet materialised, but events in France are cause for concern

12 December 2018 - 05:00
Emmanuel Macron. Picture: REUTERS
The strength of western countries, namely their unity and openness to globalism, is under threat of the wave of populism and nationalism, largely caused by the reactions to the flood of migrants from unstable countries.  

Besides conflicts and natural disasters, the mass migration ironically also has its roots in western politics in other parts of the world for decades, even generations.

US President Donald Trump and the far right took advantage of this in an opportunistic manner. Trump’s election and Brexit were two of the most prominent results of this political opportunism.

An expected big swing to the right in Europe  has not materialised as yet. The current events in France are, however, a cause for concern. It shows that the far right and also radical left elements are very active and still determined to ride this populist wave. 

French President Emmanuel Macron is endeavouring to address this leadership crisis and division in the western world. However, the fact that he is openly declaring his preference for globalism, tolerance and unity within the EU makes him a natural target to the far-right populists and also the radical left.

In the US, moderates and global citizens are already fighting back, also in Germany and other European countries. Brexit is facing strong opposition at the moment. The wave is slowly changing direction.

The withdrawal of the US from its traditional global leadership role logically leads to a leadership vacuum and rearrangement of the global balance of power. Other world powers such as China and Russia are already flexing their muscles, while dictators, as in Saudi Arabia, feel encouraged to pursue their aims ruthlessly.

In a global village these events are of importance to us, too, especially given our own diversity, socioeconomic inequalities and division,  which are a mirror image of the global realities.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag

