LETTER: ANC wrecked Eskom

The party, not the Guptas, oversaw the deployment of politically connected cadres who made the decisions that have crippled the power utility

12 December 2018 - 05:05
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom has been living dangerously for a number of years, increasing its wage bill and employee numbers while trying to borrow its way out of trouble. It is now facing an unprecedented financial crisis, with borrowing costs set to soar to R600bn over the next few years. The current finance costs are already R41bn for the year —money used to service debt and nothing else.

 The power utility has continuously applied for above-inflation increases in electricity tariffs, even though its energy availability on the grid has declined by 11% since 2006. The cost of electricity generation per kilowatt hour has increased by 345% since 2006. Let me repeat that figure to let it sink in: 345%. All the while, Eskom’s credit rating has plummeted to below investment grade.

The ANC has  helped facilitate this rapid decline of Eskom. The ANC, not the Guptas, has  overseen the deployment of politically connected cadres such as Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh,  who made short-term, self-looting decisions that have crippled the entity. Coal mines were not invested in, critical maintenance was delayed or siphoned off for corrupt activities, wage increases and bonuses were happily dished out while the ANC watched and applauded its  appointments and the decisions made.

Power failures are proudly brought to you by the ANC. With businesses, households, transport and individuals all affected by the debilitating impact of power failures, the time has come for the ANC to be called out and to take responsibility for this crisis.

The ANC should never have allowed the hollowing out and financial collapse of Eskom to happen under its  watch. South Africans must come out in 2019 and vote for a party that will not keep this country in the dark.

Natasha Mazzone, MP, DA shadow minister of public enterprises

