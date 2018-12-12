Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC rooting out the rot

The ANC has finally woken up, the call for the New Dawn is heeded at last and this organisation is finally cleansing itself. The sins of incumbency are confronted and we hope more rot will be dealt with

12 December 2018 - 05:00 Tom Mhlanga
Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: ALON SKUY
The suspension of seven mayors who are linked to the VBS Mutual Bank saga is welcome.  The next step is to make sure that the money is recovered and all those implicated face the full might of the law.

We must also welcome the decision taken by the ANC's national working committee to ask the Gauteng provincial executive committee members Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa to resign. The Life Esidimeni crisis, which happened on their watch, was a huge mess and corruption continues to be enemy number one for the poor citizens of this country.

We hope this will be a lesson to potential looters that greed, corruption and recklessness are not welcome in our society.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein

