LETTER: Worrying PIC move

The headline in Thursday’s Business Day that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is to invest offshore is very disturbing.

If the PIC has to invest offshore to get reasonable returns, why should foreign investors or even local investors invest in SA?

This is a real knock to the president’s efforts to increase foreign investment and clearly time for South African investors to reconsider their commitment to the SA markets. Why create new business opportunities if SA doesn't believe in itself?

Left hand versus right hand, the ANC seems very confused once again.

Henry Watermeyer, Lyndhurst