LETTER: Tories deserve to fall
The Brexit decision was foolish and Conservatives deserve to be toppled.
11 December 2018 - 05:00
Why would people voluntarily want to abandon a ready-made market for their goods and an agreement that makes travel so much easier? (Brexit deal defeat may topple UK government, May warns, December 10.)
This was a foolish decision made in haste and only now are the real costs of this stupid move plain to see. The Conservatives deserve to be toppled.
Mark Crozier, via BusinessLive