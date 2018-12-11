Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tories deserve to fall

The Brexit decision was foolish and Conservatives deserve to be toppled.

11 December 2018 - 05:00
Theresa May. Picture: REUTERS
Why would people voluntarily want to abandon a ready-made market for their goods and an agreement that makes travel so much easier? (Brexit deal defeat may topple UK government, May warns, December 10.)

This was a foolish decision made in haste and only now are the real costs of this stupid move plain to see. The Conservatives deserve to be toppled.

Mark Crozier, via BusinessLive

