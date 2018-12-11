LETTER: No SABC freeloaders

The SABC is an issue that needs to be resolved beyond the pure economics. We need a fully functional public broadcaster. The fact that it is being used as the mouthpiece of the ANC is another issue.

Based on Tim Cohen’s column, Retrenchment is only way out for the SABC, December 7, the maths is simple, but this will not solve the quality issue. There are millions of rural South Africans who rely on the radio and SABC TV station broadcasts to stay informed, watch local football etc.

I should add that the SABC, like all other state-owned enterprises.is used for wealth distribution by creating unnecessary jobs. If there is an angle, it is to get rid of the freeloaders.

Bob Gunner

via BusinessLIVE

