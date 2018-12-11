LETTER: Blitzboks a feather in our cap

The successful IRB sevens in Cape Town has again illustrated the huge progress in sevens rugby globally. It would be difficult for any country to dominate this discipline for a sustained period from now on.

The Blitzboks did us proud again despite losing top stars to the 15-man discipline, coming within inches of reaching the final. The play-off against the All Blacks for the bronze medal was again a classic, with the Blitzboks victorious in a very tight match.

Well done to Fiji and the US for reaching the final and to Fiji for winning the Cup. Besides the Blitzboks, Zimbabwe and Kenya also did our continent proud. It is always heartwarming to see how sport brings nations together.

The success of the Blitzboks on the world stage is a feather in our cap.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

