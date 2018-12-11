Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Blitzboks a feather in our cap

The Blitzboks did us proud again despite losing top stars to the 15-man discipline, coming within inches of reaching the final

11 December 2018 - 05:00
A view of the Blitzboks at Cape Town Stadium on December 8. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
A view of the Blitzboks at Cape Town Stadium on December 8. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES

The successful IRB sevens in Cape Town has again illustrated the huge progress in sevens rugby globally. It would be difficult for any country to dominate this discipline for a sustained period from now on.

The Blitzboks did us proud again despite losing top stars to the 15-man discipline, coming within inches of reaching the final. The play-off against the All Blacks for the bronze medal was again a classic, with the Blitzboks victorious in a very tight match.

Well done to Fiji and the US for reaching the final and to Fiji for winning the Cup. Besides the Blitzboks, Zimbabwe and Kenya also did our continent proud. It is always heartwarming to see how sport brings nations together.

The success of the Blitzboks on the world stage is a feather in our cap.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

Blitzboks stutter as Fiji win the final

World Sevens Series rugby squad salvages pride by beating New Zealand 10-5 in the bronze-medal match
Sport
1 day ago

Blitzboks to match the stretched Kiwis

Both teams are struggling with various issues ahead of their Cape Town encounter
Sport
5 days ago

Blitzboks loosen up with a game of soccer

Blitzboks must improve their defence for a chance to win the Cape Town leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series
Sport
6 days ago

Blitzboks must raise their game to face Kiwis clash at HSBC World Sevens Series

'The reality is that we are in a bit of a rebuilding phase‚ with a number of experienced guys who have moved on,' says Blitzbok coach Neil Powell
Sport
8 days ago

Blitzboks without key players as new season about to start

Among the gaps is record try-scorer Seabelo Senatla, who is done with sevens for now
Sport
1 month ago

Boks bank on Willie le Roux

Fullback adds to the leadership corps of the side and improves chances of winning, says assistant coach Stick
Sport
2 months ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Could Helen Zille get the DA ready ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
TOM EATON: An ode to St Cyril
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Picture of party support raises ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CARTOON: EFF’s funding drought
Opinion
5.
CAROL PATON: Workers of the world, unite to help ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Blitzboks stutter as Fiji win the final
Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks loosen up with a game of soccer
Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks aim for repeat of Dubai glory
Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks without key players as new season about to start
Sport / Rugby

World Cup will be mental game for Blitzboks
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.