Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Alternative to ANC exists

And when you’re voting for a party as opposed to a personality, this is all the alternative you need

11 December 2018 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
In his latest column. Peter Bruce (Thick end of the wedge, December 6) repeats his argument that, taken to its logical conclusion, all of us should vote for the ANC in 2019 to give Cyril Ramaphosa a “stronger mandate” of “close to 60% of the vote”, which he can then use to save the ANC from itself.

In so doing, he asks us to close our eyes to what we see around us, and take a gamble on the ANC’s murky internal politics coming up trumps for Ramaphosa.

To do so would be to surrender the power of our vote as the essential tool of accountability in a democracy. Eskom’s bankruptcy and load-shedding, sewerage leaking into the Vaal, escalating unemployment, nationalisation of the healthcare industry, state capture, recession, and so on. It is not possible to ignore what has happened to SA, and who is responsible.

To reward a party that already has 62% of the vote, and which has brought us all of the national decay we are now enduring, is not just foolhardy, it’s downright dangerous. It is not a Ramaphosa alternative we should be seeking, but an ANC alternative. And that alternative exists.

Just this week the DA-governed Midvaal received its fifth consecutive clean audit to go with the lowest unemployment rate in Gauteng. The DA-governed Western Cape achieved 83% clean audits — light years ahead of the next best province, Gauteng, at 52%. And in the past year, half of all new jobs added in SA came from the DA-run Western Cape, despite the province representing just 12% of the country’s labour force.

Given our massive challenges in SA, these are the numbers that really matter. And when you’re voting for a party as opposed to a personality, this is all the alternative you need.

Geordin Hill-Lewis MP
Democratic Alliance

