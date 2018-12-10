LETTER: Why is there no accountability?

I have a few questions that I, and I believe a very significant component of our population, would welcome answers to.

What are/were the benchmarks used to decide the suitability of persons to be appointed as cabinet ministers, CEOs and board members of the state-owned enterprises that we are now seeing to be failing so disastrously?

And why is there absolutely no sign of any of these people being held to account for the results of their gross ineptitude, mismanagement and immeasurable damage that they have caused?

Geoff Mansell

Parkwood