LETTER: Why is there no accountability?

10 December 2018 - 05:03
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS

I have a few questions that I, and I believe a very significant component of our population, would welcome answers to.

What are/were the benchmarks used to decide the suitability of persons to be appointed as cabinet ministers, CEOs and board members of the state-owned enterprises that we are now seeing to be failing so disastrously?

And why is there absolutely no sign of any of these people being held to account for the results of their gross ineptitude, mismanagement and immeasurable damage that they have caused?

Geoff Mansell
Parkwood

Cabinet issues guide to keep inappropriate people out of SOEs

Dubious appointments have been pivotal in facilitating the looting of SOEs such as Transnet and Eskom
National
3 days ago

A decade later Eskom remains in crisis

Eskom has been completely unconvincing in its ability to sustainably deliver the electricity the economy needs
Companies
3 days ago

No leave for Eskom’s senior managers amid power shortage, Pravin Gordhan says

The public enterprises minister says the president will soon announce a task team to create a plan for the next five years, to help turn Eskom around
National
3 days ago

Gordhan’s call to arms on Eskom crisis spooks bond investors

Public enterprises minister does not provide answers on the utility’s bigger problem, its financial crisis
National
3 days ago

SABC board left toothless as more directors resign

The resignations leave the board on the brink of collapse
National
3 days ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: SABC crisis shows lack of appreciation for stakeholders’ roles

When faced with tension between financial sustainability and government policy, boards of SOEs gravitate to championing the political cause
Opinion
4 days ago

