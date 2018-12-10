LETTER: Epidemic of negativity drags down reformer Ramaphosa

Our country is experiencing challenges, but the epidemic of negativity, especially among the privileged, hampers progress.

I spent decades on the ground in conflict zones around the globe. I experienced the fall of the Berlin wall while stationed in Germany. I observed the unification of a deeply divided nation and the slow recovery after decades of oppression in East Germany — a process that has still not been finalised. I saw the then Yugoslavia rising from the ashes after being bombed by Nato for ethnic oppression. Soldiers surrounded my car when I asked my driver to stop to take a photo of a blown-up bridge. I presented my credentials to Milosovic, the architect of their problems, and learned about his prejudices from his own mouth.

I saw Bosnia recovering after a bloody war caused by an ethnic conflict and learned first-hand from the people about their pain caused by intolerant politicians. I talked to people on both sides of the deeply divided Cyprus about the pain and division caused by intolerant politicians pulling the strings on both sides. In SA, I saw people rising after generations of oppression.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his crew are busy turning a huge ship around slowly but surely under heavy “friendly fire” from the shore by their own people — especially from the previously advantaged.

I am also on that ship and thoroughly aware of our challenges. What I would have liked to see, however, is more of the spirit of the people that I observed over decades among affected people in conflict zones across the globe. But no, I see complainers who are still living privileged lives.

Many of them are now preparing for the difficult trek to the coast on busy roads with their heavy-loaded 4×4 vehicles to their seaside houses or their small bushveld farms.



Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag