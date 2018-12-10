Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Epidemic of negativity drags down reformer Ramaphosa

10 December 2018 - 05:04
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Our country is experiencing challenges, but the epidemic of negativity, especially among the privileged, hampers progress.

I spent decades on the ground in conflict zones around the globe. I experienced the fall of the Berlin wall while stationed in Germany. I observed the unification of a deeply divided nation and the slow recovery after decades of oppression in East Germany — a process that has still not been finalised. I saw the then Yugoslavia rising from the ashes after being bombed by Nato for ethnic oppression. Soldiers surrounded my car when I asked my driver to stop to take a photo of a blown-up bridge. I presented my credentials to Milosovic, the architect of their problems, and learned about his prejudices from his own mouth.

I saw Bosnia recovering after a bloody war caused by an ethnic conflict and learned first-hand from the people about their pain caused by intolerant politicians.  I talked to people on both sides of the deeply divided Cyprus about the pain and division caused by intolerant politicians pulling the strings on both sides. In SA, I saw people rising after generations of oppression.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his crew are busy turning a huge ship around slowly but surely under heavy “friendly fire” from the shore by their own people —  especially from the previously advantaged.

I am also on that ship and thoroughly aware of our challenges. What I would have liked to see, however, is more of the spirit of the people that I observed over decades among affected people in conflict zones across the globe. But no, I see complainers who are still living privileged lives.

Many of them are now preparing for the difficult trek to the coast on busy roads with their heavy-loaded 4×4 vehicles to their seaside houses or their small bushveld farms. 

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

ADRIAN GORE: SA is the most irrationally pessimistic country in the world

Looking at the full picture, not just the negative aspect, evokes both an awareness of risk and the optimism we need to solve SA’s problems
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Growth — is this the turning point?

It turns out the recession was also milder than previously thought
Opinion
4 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Cyril, and me, and magical thinking

Ramaphosa is our least worst option, the best man for the top job. If we are to have any hope of climbing out of the hole Zuma and the Guptas and the ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Growing the economy a priority for turning SA’s dangerous tide

The pedestrian growth, increasing unemployment and scourge of load-shedding are just some of the signs that we are in deep trouble
Opinion
4 days ago

No leave for Eskom’s senior managers amid power shortage, Pravin Gordhan says

The public enterprises minister says the president will soon announce a task team to create a plan for the next five years, to help turn Eskom around
National
3 days ago

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Eskom is SA’s too big to fail
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ADRIAN GORE: SA is the most irrationally ...
Opinion / On My Mind
3.
TONY LEON: Interesting parallels between SA and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ANN CROTTY: Making sense of Star’s R45m listing ...
Opinion / Boardroom Tails
5.
Pretoria-Joburg trip could take six hours, unless ...
Opinion

Related Articles

ADRIAN GORE: SA is the most irrationally pessimistic country in the world
Opinion / On My Mind

PETER BRUCE: Cyril, and me, and magical thinking
Opinion / Columnists

Growing the economy a priority for turning SA’s dangerous tide
Opinion

No leave for Eskom’s senior managers amid power shortage, Pravin Gordhan says
National

EDITORIAL: Growth — is this the turning point?
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.