LETTER: Eskom blackout in Sandton shows management’s lack of discernment

07 December 2018 - 05:00
We are all — including Eskom — well aware of the corruption and ineptitude that were the cause of our current electricity-generation problems. The new management team at the state-owned enterprise offered some hope (though slim) that matters might improve. Yet while the looting might have ended, the ineptitude continues.

Witness Monday afternoon’s cessation of electrical power to Sandton, the engine room of the country’s economy. Did it not occur to Eskom’s management, in its wisdom (or lack thereof), to make a load-shedding exception for Sandton? Why cut out the patient’s heart to cure a rash?

Is it time to appoint another new management team at Eskom? Next time around, may we dare hope for smarter executives?

John SpiraJohannesburg

