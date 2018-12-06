LETTER: Eskom prosecutions should proceed apace

The Eskom crisis continues and load shedding is back with a vengeance.

Would it be too much to ask why all the thieves, thugs and cowboys at Eskom, who siphoned off billions of rand, or stood by and let it happen, are not wearing orange overalls in prison cells, facing prosecution for corruption, racketeering, fraud and perjury and being made to pay back all of the money that either disappeared or was paid in consultants’ and legal fees?

It won’t reduce the cost and irritation of all the power cuts, but it would show that there is a modicum of justice in the world and that those who caused so much mayhem are punished for what they did.

Mark Lowe

Durban

