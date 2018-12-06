LETTER: Don’t underestimate EFF

A sudden realisation has dawned on some members of the DA that its alliance partner, the EFF, is, after all, not such a benign force in SA politics.

The latest one to wake up is Jacques Smalle, the DA premier-in-waiting in Limpopo. This after red-shirted goons invaded local shopping malls, trashed stores, vandalised cars and accosted shoppers.

With great fortitude and clarity of vision Smalle then issued a statement in which he “demanded arrests” and threatened to “monitor developments”. He should ask his colleagues in the Johannesburg and Tshwane DA to assist him with the monitoring. They are in cosy coalitions with the fascist fighters.

Thus, with apology to “the lady from Riga”:

There once was a supine party in Limpopo

Who smiled when they rode on the hippo

They returned from the ride

With the party inside

And the smile on the face of the hippo.

Sally Barnard

Orange Grove