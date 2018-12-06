Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Don’t underestimate EFF

06 December 2018 - 05:00
A sudden realisation has dawned on some members of the DA that its alliance partner, the EFF, is, after all, not such a benign force in  SA politics.

The latest one to wake up is Jacques Smalle, the DA premier-in-waiting in Limpopo. This after red-shirted goons invaded local shopping malls, trashed stores, vandalised cars and accosted shoppers.

With great fortitude and clarity of vision Smalle then issued a statement in which he “demanded arrests” and threatened to “monitor developments”. He should ask his colleagues in the Johannesburg and Tshwane DA to assist him with the monitoring. They are in cosy coalitions with the fascist fighters.

Thus, with apology to “the lady from Riga”:

There once was a supine party in Limpopo
Who smiled when they rode on the hippo
They returned from the ride
With the party inside
And the smile on the face of the hippo.

Sally Barnard
Orange Grove

