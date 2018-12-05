LETTER: Eskom excuses wear thin

Please educate me on the real reasons behind load shedding. What exactly is going on? I no longer understand anything from the mouth of the Eskom spokesperson. The more he talks the more confused I become.

I always thought the building of Medupi and Kusile power stations were to prevent load shedding. We are now told it has something to do with a lack of coal. In the past, they said the coal was wet because of rain. Didn’t they know we will need coal and make necessary plans?

These are sounding like excuses by leaders who have no clue what to do next. I love Phakamani Hadebe for what he has done at the Land Bank. I am not sure anymore. What is your plan Mr Hadebe?

If we have load shedding during the holidays, what will happen when businesses open in January? Total blackout?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

