LETTER: Time for businessmen to run parastatals

The Eskom debacle, nine months into post-Zuma rule, is a clear sign of the serious harm inflicted on our national psyche.

With many parastatals ailing, it is now obvious that state control of those business enterprises and converting them to successes has come to naught.

On the eve of a near quarter century of ANC rule, the only remedy is to hand the entire operation (of governance and control) to captains of industry and let the experts do the turnaround.

Watch the results as seasoned businessmen run the outfit as a business model, turning flagging operations into money-making machines with the top five — SAA, SA Post Office, Denel, Eskom and the SABC — moving from red to black.

AR Modak

Robertsham