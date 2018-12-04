Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No state job cuts

04 December 2018
No parastatal or public service jobs will be cut before the 2019 election. That's why Cyril Ramaphosa won't close SAA, why Pravin Gordhan won't countenance trimming bloated staff in Eskom and why Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is fighting with the SABC.

Can't have those votes going to EFF. Six months is an eon in politics and possibly fatal when you're trying to avoid a downgrade.

Stephen Price
Via businesslive.co.za

