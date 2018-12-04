Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Multifaceted crisis

Who will save SA from unemployment and institutionalised corruption?

04 December 2018 - 05:00 Mpumelelo Ncwadi
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

In 1992, two years before apartheid gave birth to the democratic state that we now have, historian James Rudolph correctly described Peru, in the years before Alberto Fujimori became president, as a “multifaceted crisis”.

Based on my personal reading of current economic, social and political crises facing SA, I too would like to say, this country is another “multifaceted crisis”.

Many years of either jobless economic growth or contraction, growing unemployment, institutionalised corruption in both the public and private sectors, a general lack of political will and leadership, rampant crime, 17-million dependants on the state's grant system and other safety nets, and the list is endless.

If this does not constitute a "multifaceted crisis" without a possible solution in the near term, nothing will. The question is: who will save us?

Mpumelelo Ncwadi
Via e-mail

