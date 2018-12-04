Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lessons from Brazil

04 December 2018 - 05:00 Sydney Kaye
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.
I wonder if the ANC has noticed the change in government in its Brics partner Brazil, and more importantly, its policies.

Much negative comment had been expended on the military background of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, but look at his economic commitments to fiscal consolidation, the privatisation of state companies, tax simplification and market liberalisation.

Perhaps finance minister Tito Mboweni, who says his opinion on how to deal with SAA is in his back pocket, has taken note, which is why Cosatu is already gearing up to oppose him.

The problem for Cosatu and other cake-and-eat-it recalcitrants is that the choice has narrowed to urgent but SA-controlled market reform, or crisis, International Monetary Fund-insisted market reform. No solution excludes all the components of market reform.

We know what happened to the dead-end of the Lula moment, but accepting the inevitable could be called the "Bolsonaro moment".

Sydney Kaye, Cape Town

