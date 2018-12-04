Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cosatu’s Mboweni threats smack of blackmail

04 December 2018 - 05:04 Nathan Cheiman
Finance minister Tito Mboweni in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Picture: SARAH PABST/BLOOMERG
Finance minister Tito Mboweni in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Picture: SARAH PABST/BLOOMERG
Image:

Recent media reports of Cosatu’s threats to break ranks with President Cyril Ramaphosa if he doesn’t “rein in” finance minister Tito Mboweni smack of political blackmail.

Mboweni is an astute financial person who understands profit and loss, what is sustainable and unendurable. Mboweni’s resolve to cut employment in the public sector and to get rid of SAA is based on simple arithmetic and profit and loss.

The unions seem to think that there is an endless money supply that can fund growth in this country. Indeed, the government and ANC are of equal views. 

Until we have a government that understands economics, we will continue to flounder.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff 

LETTER: SAA not a strategic asset

The national carrier is facing immediate funding challenges, as suppliers are reducing their credit risk to SAA by reducing payment terms from 21 to ...
Opinion
4 days ago

SAA situation shows damage done to good people’s lives by people such as Dudu Myeni

If SAA and its associated 10,000 jobs or so are to be saved, the airline must be put into business rescue without delay, writes Alf Lees
Opinion
4 days ago

SAA’s most-pressing issue is borrowing money to pay December salaries

While the turnaround strategy initially envisaged SAA being on a sustainable path by 2020, CEO Vuyani Jarana says  the date has now been pushed back ...
National
6 days ago

Bailing out SAA may be the very definition of insanity

Every few months the same thing is done as was done before, even though the results are as unsuccessful as the results from the round before, writes ...
Opinion
12 days ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Memo to Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams — ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Eskom battles forces of darkness ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Too many questions left unanswered in ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LETTER: Bitter irony in Malema's bile
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Gigaba unlikely to escape prosecution
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: SAA not a strategic asset
Opinion / Letters

SAA situation shows damage done to good people’s lives by people such as Dudu ...
Opinion

Green shoots already showing at SAA, says Mondli Gungubele
National

Gigaba interfered in SAA over Gupta-linked airline, Cheryl Carolus says
National

SAA’s most-pressing issue is borrowing money to pay December salaries
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.