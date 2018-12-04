LETTER: Cosatu’s Mboweni threats smack of blackmail

Recent media reports of Cosatu’s threats to break ranks with President Cyril Ramaphosa if he doesn’t “rein in” finance minister Tito Mboweni smack of political blackmail.

Mboweni is an astute financial person who understands profit and loss, what is sustainable and unendurable. Mboweni’s resolve to cut employment in the public sector and to get rid of SAA is based on simple arithmetic and profit and loss.

The unions seem to think that there is an endless money supply that can fund growth in this country. Indeed, the government and ANC are of equal views.

Until we have a government that understands economics, we will continue to flounder.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff