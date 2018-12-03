Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Third degree for MPs

03 December 2018 - 05:04
John Steenhuisen in his office at parliament. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/RUVAN BOSHOFF
I was amazed to read some want DA chief whip John Steenhuisen out of parliament as he does not have a university degree. 

Do all those mamas and papas dozing off in parliament, picking their noses, playing games on their cellphones — while getting  paid hugely from our tax money — all have a degree?

I would also like to know where they got their degrees from and how much they paid for them. Lately, some ministers were found to have fraudulent degrees, so I would like to know if the proper authorities have verified that they are all qualified, legal and above board.

How many of them have the mental capacity to think for themselves?  They are a flock of sheep keeping their nests warm and have kept Jacob Zuma, who did not even have a matric, as our president for so many years while he ran our  country to the ground. This is because sheep cannot think, even if they have a so-called degree.

JM Bouvier
Bryanston

