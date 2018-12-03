LETTER: Respect for Steenhuisen

I served as a councillor with John Steenhuisen in the eThekwini metro council for about 10 years until 2011. He was my caucus leader for about four years.

Steenhuisen is a politician and person of unimpeachable moral integrity and probity. He has exceptional leadership qualities and throughout his political career has worked tirelessly as a public representative to serve his constituents in an exemplary and honest manner.

He is politically well informed, well read and self-educated. As chief whip for the DA in the National Assembly, he is without peer. He is a patriotic South African committed to the values espoused in the constitution.

He has worked tirelessly for the DA and contributed to its exponential growth as a political party. He is respected and admired in community and in civil society organisations.

It is essential that Steenhuisen is judged on the record of his service, and not because he does not have a university degree. Legally and constitutionally this is not required to be a public representative, a leader of a political party or even president of the country.

George Devenish

Durban

