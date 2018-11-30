LETTER: SAA not a strategic asset

The national carrier is facing immediate funding challenges, as suppliers are reducing their credit risk to SAA by reducing payment terms from 21 to seven days.

This means that the airline needs an additional R7.5bn to fund day-to-day operations from December, on top of the R5bn bailout announced in September. SAA is expected to make another loss, despite this.

The state has always argued that SAA is a strategic asset, but this is not true. Unlike other state-owned enterprises such as Telkom and Airports Company SA that make profits and pay dividends, SAA is a black hole for public funds.

Comair has been delivering profits for more than 70 years, trading under the same tough conditions as SAA, without government bailouts. If the state really wanted to own an airline as a strategic asset, it would buy more than 50% of the shares in Comair and become the majority shareholder.

The notion that the partial privatisation of SAA will lead to job losses is a fiction. The continued bailouts to SAA wastes the valuable pensions of state employees and redirects valuable money from the depressed fiscus.

If part of SAA is not sold, the entire airline will cease to operate, and all the jobs will be lost. The state’s ownership of SAA has disadvantaged SA as more aviation competition would have reduced prices and increased the number of secondary airports as well as flight frequencies.

The state’s protection of SAA has affected the tourism industry negatively. SA could attract more than 10-million tourists, but flying here is expensive and visa regulations are too strict.

Unathi Sonwabile Henama, Tshwane University of Technology