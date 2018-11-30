LETTER: Ramaphosa must take care consolidating his position

Jacob Zuma, like all despots and bullies, first had to consolidate his position before he could show “guts”. It took him until February 2011 to appoint and place his sycophants. Only then could he exercise power.

No-one stood up to him as they were on the same gravy train. It is easy to be powerful when you have no dissenters. Only when the likes of Mcebisi Jonas and Vytjie Mentor had the courage to oppose the bully did things start changing.

It was touch and go before Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president. If a deal had not been reached at the 11th hour we would have had as president Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who would have, in all likelihood, continued as Zuma did with the same supporters.

Given the situation he inherited, Ramaphosa needs to tread carefully to consolidate his position and get support for his plans. He also has to win an election within the next six months.

As any leader knows, you need buy-in to initiate change and it usually takes time. The alternative is likely to lead to turmoil and disarray.

Jack Stroucken, Hurlingham Manor