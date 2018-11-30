Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Beware the slippery slope

The eventuality of Ramaphosa no longer running the show is too ghastly to contemplate

30 November 2018 - 05:00 John Spira
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SOWETAN
Shortly before the ANC assumed the reins of government, Nelson Mandela stated, with conviction: “We will be able to use the country’s resources in a more efficient manner and to prevent the corruption which is so endemic in the National Party government. The gravy trains, where most of the funds of the country have gone, have come to an end.”

In retrospect, not only is the irony staggering but the implications more so. While Mandela was president, no-one doubted that his anticorruption crusade would be pursued with the utmost vigour. Regrettably, however, Mandela was not blessed with immortality, and the worthy goals for which he strived have been consigned to the history books.

Similarly, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s conviction that expropriation without compensation would be implemented with great care so as not to prejudice food production and the  economy resonates with a belief that under his curatorship all will be well.

Yet have we considered the consequences of the strategy should Ramaphosa (for whatever reason) no longer run the show? Looking at the current crop of senior lieutenants, such an eventuality is too ghastly to contemplate. The slide down the slippery slope, once begun, would result in total economic devastation. 

John Spira, Johannesburg

