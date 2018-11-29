LETTER: US has captured Saudi Arabia

With South Korea and SA licking their wounds after state capture, another nation has fallen under the spell of capturers — the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is totally in the grip of the US and President Donald Trump is openly embracing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a great ally.

The Trump administration has virtually exonerated the prince for the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, for the obvious reasons of securing “peace” and an ally with a huge bank account.

One fact is certain: Had Khashoggi been murdered by a non-allied nation and the killers not been Arab, the repercussions for those involved would have been very different to the cushy treatment meted out to the Saudis.

This co-operation between the Saudis and the US is not new, the 9/11 attacks were evidence of the machinations of US administrations past and present.

It is precisely these actions that have blown any chance of the Middle-East peace to smithereens, with the connivance of Saudi rulers and other Arab states.

AR Modak , Johannesburg