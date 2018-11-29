LETTER: Reserve Bank’s interest rate policy is a delusion

The interest rate policy of the Reserve Bank and all other central banks is the greatest delusion in economics because the claims that monetary policy can control the inflation rate, protect the exchange rate and promote economic growth are a fallacy.

Simple statistical analyses clearly show that interest rate fluctuations cannot explain changes in inflation, exchange rates or economic growth. Price levels in the economy are determined by the factors affecting the local and international supply and demand for goods and services, not by changes in interest rates.

Fluctuations in the exchange rate are also not affected by interest rates but by local and international factors that have an influence on the demand for and supply of the rand against the currencies of other countries.

Economic growth is driven and created in virtually all countries through the profit motive of the capitalist economic system and not through changes in the interest rate.

Profits are created by the changes in prices of all inputs against the changes in the prices of all the outputs and services such as finance, legal and medical. They are also created through the efficiency with which inputs can be converted into outputs, which can be improved by technology developments.

Fanie Brink

Bothaville

