LETTER: Give back all artefacts

29 November 2018 - 05:04
Picture: UPSPLASH/FC

The article France poised to return art to Africa (November 22) details a significant step for the former colonial occupier. The acknowledgement that 90% of Africa’s cultural heritage is in Europe, while shocking, gives some idea of the extent of the 350-year rape of the continent.

Together with an acknowledgement that we are beneficiaries of colonialism, and offers of restitution, privileged pale English and Afrikaans South Africans should look to the Dutch and English governments to return South Africa’s artefacts and contribute to the restitution needed for a peaceful region and future.

Michael Pickstone-Taylor
Franschhoek

