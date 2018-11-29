LETTER: Comment doesn’t hold water

There are many ways of supplying water, such as building and maintaining dams, or by reclaiming water. All of these solutions take resources. SA simply wants the most water relative to the resources expended on it.

Yes, there are plenty of issues consider, such as sustainability. Yes, there are obvious limits to what dams can supply. Yes, we know we have to use new approaches.

The editorial implies that expending resources on improving the yield of dams cannot be evaluated on the basis of resource cost and return. Why?

Jonathan Hemson

Johannesburg