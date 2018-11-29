Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Comment doesn’t hold water

29 November 2018 - 05:00
The rarefied language used in the editorial, Water security needs strategy (November 26) such as “a different approach views water being in flux ... ” succeeds in patronising readers and getting it wrong.

There are many ways of supplying water, such as building and maintaining dams, or by reclaiming water. All of these solutions take resources. SA simply wants the most water relative to the resources expended on it.

Yes, there are plenty of issues consider, such as sustainability. Yes, there are obvious limits to what dams can supply. Yes, we know we have to use new approaches.

The editorial implies that expending resources on improving the yield of dams cannot be evaluated on the basis of resource cost and return. Why?

Jonathan Hemson
 Johannesburg

