LETTER: Clearing invasive plants is the only way to ensure Cape's water security

Contrary to the editorial Water security needs strategy (November 26), if invasive plants in the catchments and riparian areas of the south-western Cape are not managed, there will not be water security for Cape Town.

Research by Ian Preston, Dr David le Maitre and professors James Blignaut, Lynette Louw and Tally Palmer calculated that the mean annual runoff lost into the Berg River Dam could increase from 1.4% in 2008 to 46.2% in 2053 if invasive plants are allowed to spread. That is a far bigger impact than climate change and would be exacerbated by it. The cost to clear the invasives would increase from R4m to R137m over 45 years.

Comparable conclusions are reached by Le Maitre and Prof André Görgens, and JK Turpie, K Forsythe, H Seyler, G Howard and G Letley in a report by Anchor Environmental Consultants to The Nature Conservancy.

South-western Cape dams have increased to an average level of 71%, compared with 36% a year ago. Demand-side management has been a key factor in the tentative water security going into the dry summer months.

The most cost-effective dams possible have been built in the south-western Cape. Desalination is expensive and will never address agricultural demand. Groundwater must be carefully exploited.

The editorial’s assertion that there be re-use of water is correct. But trading this off against clearing invasives is ill-informed. If catchments deliver too little water to dams and to groundwater recharge, there is less water to re-use.

Were it not for the efforts of the Working for Water programme, the invasion of catchments and riparian areas would have been considerably worse. They would fuel intense fires that would lead to accelerated erosion and siltation of rivers and dams. It would be the biggest threat to SA’s exceptional biological diversity and the country’s most successful job-creation programme.

Dr Guy Preston

Deputy director-general, department of environmental affairs