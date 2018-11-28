LETTER: UN’s chilling warning on climate change

The profound contents of last week’s report on climate change in the US, and its global consequences, delivers a chilling message to humankind to modify its reckless behaviour or face catastrophe.

The world’s ecological health is now on a life-support system. Irrefutable scientific evidence shows that forests are disappearing and agricultural lands are eroding. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has declared that Africa is the continent most vulnerable to global warming.

Fish stocks are rapidly diminishing. Many other species are disappearing. Land, water and air are being poisoned. The planet is getting warmer, resulting in increasing superstorms and dramatic changes in rainfall.

When trees breathe in carbon dioxide from the air they absorb and sequester carbon, and they slowly exhale oxygen that all animals breathe. When trees are chopped down and wood burned, the carbon is released back into the atmosphere.

Having too much carbon in the atmosphere has been proven by scientists and researchers to cause global warming. Most of the world’s forests are being destroyed.

Global climate change is increasing at an exponential rate. By the middle of this century, global warming is likely to have displaced 175-million people.

Diseases associated with climate change will spread globally. According to the World Health Organisation, it can already be held directly responsible for 175,000 deaths due to malaria and other associated diseases. In countries with coastlines, 200-million people will be affected by 2080 as flooding intensifies.

Chief Seattle once said: “We did not inherit this planet from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.” But people seem blissfully unaware that we are hurtling towards climatic Armageddon.

Farouk Araie, Johannesburg