LETTER: Post Office’s high-cost delivery option is no better

I must be a masochist because I have once again placed myself at the mercy of the SA Post Office. This time I thought I would have a better experience because I bought the most expensive shipping method available in order to get an item from the US to SA at a cost of more than R1,000.

Once the item has passed through customs, it’s supposed to be delivered by Speed Services, the equivalent of a courier. Perhaps one day they will be. But for now, they are more like a donkey and cart. With a broken wheel.

Not only is there absolutely no speed to be had, but even more frustrating, it is impossible to get hold of them. An entire branch of the Post Office and their call centre is completely non-functional.

In all their stories of a “backlog” and other mealy-mouthed excuses, never once has the Post Office explained why they utterly fail to even answer the phone. Are the customer service call centre people busy helping to load parcels? Or do they simply turn up to work every day and do nothing? I suspect the latter is true.

Mark Crozier, Sandton