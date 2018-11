I am an 84-year-old pensioner who has an annuity being paid to me by Momentum.

When Stuart Theobald wrote his column, Momentum PR debacle reflects poor understanding of clients’ approach to risk (November 26), did he consider that security of payment to people like me — already eroded — will be enhanced if the insurer is forced to pay more claims on grounds which clearly are ultra vires?

Surely this is capitulation to modern-day mob rule?

Paul Goller

Ekurhuleni