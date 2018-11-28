LETTER: Deceitful Dlamini must go

It is difficult to think of someone more arrogant and deceitful than minister of women in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini. That she purports to hold sway in the ANC Women’s League is inconceivable.

The Sunday Times reported that sources close to the president said that “he did not want to be seen as purging Dlamini” in his past cabinet reshuffle. I cannot think of a more hopelessly incompetent person appointed to a portfolio in which millions of poor people relied on government assistance.

The process that is reportedly under way, relating to a Constitutional Court finding that Dlamini may have lied under oath, cannot come soon enough. But it may be too late for President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC, as elections are around the corner.

I doubt whether Ramaphosa can look anyone in the eye and say that Dlamini adds value to the party. She is an embarrassment to the country and should be to the ANC.

Nathan Cheiman, Northcliff