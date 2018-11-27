LETTER: Whites reject redress due to ignorance

Was the “native question” ever resolved by white South Africans during their good old days of apartheid? They expected black people to cope with the Land Act, Wages Act, migrant labour system, the Job Reservations Act, the Group Areas Act and more.

For the few white people who discussed this, it probably ended in expressions of pity. The profound socioeconomic impact of their laws on the lives of the natives was perceived as a small issue.

This is the reason for the instant rejection of any form of redress and transformational policies such as Employment Equity Act and the land question by many in the white population of this country.

The “native question” was a reason for the advantages that white South Africans have enjoyed since 1994 over blacks that they want to attribute to their “individual efforts”.

The question then becomes: how is owning a piece of land from which previous owners were forcibly removed without compensation by a government that favoured one race over the other attributed to “individual efforts”?

Nkosinathi Sibiya

eThekwini

