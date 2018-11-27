LETTER: Rupert family sets a generous example

The Rupert family has opened their hearts and wallets to about 70 families in Aberdeen, Gaynor Rupert’s home town.

On November 16, 70 residents of the Karoo town attended a presentation by the Free Market Foundation. They walked in as tenants and out as home owners, with full freehold title made possible by the generosity of businessman Johann Rupert and his wife Gaynor who are significant sponsors of the foundation’s Khaya Lam (my home) land-reform project.

The Ruperts also founded and funded the South African College of Tourism in Graaff-Reinet, from which 92 hospitality students from disadvantaged backgrounds graduated on November 16. The graduates will forge careers in the tourism industry, guided by the college.

On December 3 in Stellenbosch, Johann and Gaynor Rupert will present more than 326 title deeds they have sponsored to "new" home owners. SA has a number of wealthy corporates that could take a leaf out of the Ruperts’ book.

The next time EFF leader Julius Malema refers to the “Stellenbosch mafia”, the press must put him back in his box and nail the lid down.

Max Leipold

Hermanus

