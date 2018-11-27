Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Media mockingbirds must be protected

We cannot allow the trampling of media freedom

27 November 2018 - 05:00 Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Picture: ISTOCK
“Shoot all the bluejays you want, but remember it’s a sin to kill a mockingbird,” Atticus Finch advises his children in Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird.

Journalists are a nation’s mockingbirds. The freedom of the media is sacrosanct, as clearly defined in the Bill of Rights. Suna Venter, however, died at the young age of 32 after being harassed and vilified by the SABC’s leadership. She was the mockingbird we could not protect.

In 2017 Black First Land First (BLF) went to Peter Bruce’s home to intimidate him. Those whose arguments are thin tend to raise their voices and hurl insults.

Bruce, Adriaan Basson, Sam Sole, Stephen Grootes, Barry Bateman and Alec Hogg are accused of being spokespeople for white monopoly capitalism. The BLF has also threatened Ferial Haffajee and other senior black journalists.

Now it is the EFF’s turn to sing from the BLF’s hymn book of hate and intimidation. The MPs in the EFF who are supposed to protect the constitution are trampling on it.

Journalists are easy targets of the bullies. According to Reporters without Borders, more than 65 journalists were killed around the world this year. In Rwanda, cartoonists face jail terms for portraying politicians’ ugliness. US President Donald Trump calls The New York Times and CNN the enemy of the people. SA cannot follow the same route.

Why is Cosatu’s new president Zingiswa Losi so quiet? Where is Zwelinzima Vavi’s  tweet condemning the threats to fellow workers? 

I may not agree with Bruce, but I will defend his right to speak his mind and write without fear or favour. I don’t believe President Cyril  Ramaphosa is the best candidate to lead this country and Bruce has a right to disagree with me. 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

