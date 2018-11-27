LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa has no guts

I have to praise the former president, although I hate doing it. Jacob Zuma had guts.

Rightly or wrongly, he did what he wanted to do when hiring and firing without asking anyone for approval because he had the power to do so. That is why no one in the ANC could stand up to him.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, with the excuse of the collective decision-making processes of the ANC, keeps on pussyfooting around all the important issues. He had to beg that clown Malusi Gigaba to resign. There are other tainted, dead-wood ministers that he left in his cabinet after the reshuffle.

He cannot take a decision by himself, that is why he goes from one commission of inquiry to another as he does not want the responsibility if something goes wrong.

For many, Ramaphosa has kept mum and it suits him fine to hide behind the collective decision-making process of the ANC. Some leader we picked — again.

JM Bouvierm

Bryanston

