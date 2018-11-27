LETTER: ANC a beached whale incapable of swimming again

I will not vote for the ANC at the next election. In power since 1994, it has been corrupted absolutely, as confirmed daily by ongoing inquiries.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to clean it up are laudable, they will fail. A 106-year-old beached whale cannot be resuscitated. The longer it lies rotting, the greater the stench.

Ramaphosa appears to think that $100bn of investment will save the economy. He’s wrong.

SA now understands the extent of the ANC’s betrayal. We are divided, fractious and depressed. SA’s soul has been stolen. Money alone won’t fix that. Being the problem, the ANC cannot also provide a solution.

Electorates are often underestimated. The EFF will be around for a while but they will never be elected to office. The sheep skins have already slipped sufficiently to show their true colours.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

