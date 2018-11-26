LETTER: Who do we vote for?

There has been a lot of debate lately about which political party to vote for in next year’s elections. I was part of that debate, until last week.

With the revelations about the EFF’s alleged involvement in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank, two of SA’s three top political parties are involved in corruption. The DA is busy self-destructing so they are out of the picture too. The chances are also high that all political parties are corrupt to one degree or another, if not via the VBS debacle then in as-yet-undisclosed scandals (they are coming, be patient).

Therefore, it is quite clear that the answer to the question of which political party to vote for is: none. They’re all either dying off or they are criminal enterprises.

James Drew

Via e-mail

