LETTER: NEC cracks whip over Ramaphosa

On September 7 1992, a large group of ANC supporters under the leadership of Ronnie Kasrils stormed Bisho, the capital of then Ciskei, with the intention of toppling the government of Oupa Gqozo Gqozo's troops opened fire on the ANC and 28 people were killed.

Cyril Ramaphosa was part of the assault on Ciskei. This fact is documented by Maritz Spaarwater, a very senior official of the then National Intelligence Agency, and can be found in his book, A Spook’s Progress, published in 2012.

It would seem that Ramaphosa was probably “thumad” by the ANC to implement its decision. Given that his governing motto is “thuma mina” it begs the question whether all his actions are ultimately governed by the ANC national executive committee.

Which would explain why he cannot remove tainted people, such as the key ally of former president Jacob Zuma, Bathabile Dlamini, from his cabinet.

Voters should seriously consider whether the ANC is not deliberately allowing Ramaphosa to help undo all the damage caused by corruption before the election and then “thuma” him elsewhere once victory has been attained.

In terms of ANC beliefs and policy, there are no dustbins for comrades.

AJ Konigkramer

Durban

