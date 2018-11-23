LETTER: Horse-racing issues

In his letter, Wasted time and money (November 19), MP Michael Bagraim questions the rationale of calling a representative of horse-racing trainers and department of labour officials to appear before the portfolio committee to report and take recommendations aimed at improving the appalling and unacceptable working conditions of grooms.

This is a multimillion-rand industry which does not have uniformity in minimum standards or sectoral determinations for the hundreds of grooms who sweat day and night, weekends and public holidays to enrich owners and trainers.

The portfolio committee conducted oversight visits in the horse-racing industry after receiving a complaint about appalling working conditions. The committee discovered the squalor in which grooms lived. Working hours were not properly compensated, clearly violating the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

There was particular concern about the level of awareness and education on health and safety matters in the sector considering the dangers riders and grooms are exposed to daily.

Due to the committee meeting on November 14, the committee got a commitment from trainers to organise themselves into an association that will deal with industrial relations issues. This will help create orderly and harmonious industrial relations in this sector.

Sharome van Schalkwyk

MP, ANC whip, labour portfolio committee

