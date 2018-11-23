LETTER: Do your own research on pay policies

In his article, Shareholders must now take the lead on remuneration disparity (November 21), Robert Lewenson of Old Mutual Investment Group urges shareholders to take an active interest in companies’ remuneration policies and to take a stand against inequitable compensation regimes.

This, of course, is a laudable stand. However, an earlier article referred to the practice of fund managers to obtain “proxy advice” from third parties. Some of these advice givers use tactics amounting to a corporate protection racket, advising shareholders to vote against remuneration policies while offering their services to the same company to draft an “improved” remuneration policy.

Accepting their offer (at significant cost to the company) presumably would also result in their advice to shareholders reversing course.

Shareholders should be sceptical about the advice obtained from third parties and rather do their own independent research before voting on remuneration policies.

Paul Eloff

Via email

