LETTER: De Lille’s move to launch new party weakens the DA

Political breakaways are built into SA’s DNA, especially among Afrikaans-speaking communities. When it happens due to personality clashes and not matters of principle, it is destined for the political wilderness.

That is the road that Patricia de Lille’s envisaged party is going to travel. Her interview on the Afrikaans TV station kykNET confirms this. In essence she merely said that “good people” must stand together, which is very vague.

She also stated that they must still think about a programme for the party. De Lille is putting the cart before the horse with an election just around the corner.

She has no countrywide support base, except possibly so-called coloured support that surfaced during her infighting with the DA, where the race card was often played.

A cloud of allegations is still hanging over her head. I respect her fighter’s instinct, her trademark, but it has also gained her many enemies. But a fighter’s instinct will not be enough to launch a political movement that would make a meaningful impact on the next elections.

The only potential impact in the short-term may be to draw unhappy voters away from the DA, mainly coloured voters, thus weakening the official opposition.

We need a strong opposition. However, there is nothing in the announcement of De Lille’s new party that fills me with optimism.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

