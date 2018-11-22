Opinion / Letters

LETTER: VBS looters killed the dream of viable black bank

22 November 2018 - 05:03 Nathan Cheiman
Picture: ISTOCK
VBS Mutual Bank, now liquidated, was a legitimate opportunity for Vele Investments to demonstrate the viability of a black-owned bank.

Instead of gaining momentum, those in charge preferred to loot and pillage the bank, which ultimately obliterated any prospect of success.

Contrast this to the recent establishment of Discovery Bank by Adrian Gore, and one can see how the government and state institutions in SA have become dysfunctional.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

