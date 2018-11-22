LETTER: SA must demand a new order

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Watching the two capitals of Pretoria and Harare one year after the palace coups that saw the demise of their two martinets Jacob Zuma and Robert Mugabe, what has changed?

The new rulers in Zimbabwe, as predicted, have remained true to the doctrine of exploitation, only with a more welcoming face. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in his sagacity, believes that a paint job of the Zanu edifice will change everything.

In SA the ANC has doubled down on the nationalisation of the few remaining sectors of the economy that have pillaging potential. President Cyril Ramaphosa, on a charm offensive, somewhat believes that the promotion of post-colonial African nationalism will draw in the investment that SA so desperately requires.

What we now see is the complete bankruptcy of the liberation movements — their political leadership and ideological intellectuals are unable to learn from their incongruous policies. What they should learn is that turbulent changes in their predisposition do not affect reality on a deeper level other than to cement the status quo.

South Africans should demand a new order that will bring power-sharing to the fore. The reality, as hard as it is to say, is that Africa does not possess the ability to be governed by any majority party.

John Catsicas

Via e-mail