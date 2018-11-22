Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Oliphant protecting wrongdoers in labour department

22 November 2018 - 05:00
Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant. Picture: GCIS
Labour minister Mildred Oliphant notoriously hedges her bets and tries to avoid disciplinary action wherever she can. There are many examples of labour department officials who face disciplinary action and are either suspended on full pay for years or, for some reason, never face actual punishment.

The auditor-general has been pointing out serious problems and possible fraud in various  sections in the department, and despite the recommendation of disciplinary action, many of the people  implicated continue in their posts.

There was even a situation where a person was accused of fraud but was moved by Oliphant to her office instead of allowing him to “face the music”.

Even laying criminal charges against these people does not seem to mean anything, and it appears there is political interference when connected individuals fall foul of the law.

Michael Bagraim MP
Cape Town

