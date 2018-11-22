LETTER: It's no fantasy, we need high standards

I would love to study the data behind his research finding that “people who now push trolleys filled with cows’ heads will need to be part of our future”. He does at least warn against endangering public health but cannot resist inserting the worn-out complaint about the 15% who “enjoyed sitting on the backs of the rest”.

The metaphorical caricature of “sitting on the backs of the population” while carrying the economic burden and paying the lion’s share of the taxes depicts amusing choreography.

Friedman is right in saying that as long as lingering culture demands certain behaviour and preferences, there will be opportunities for responsive entrepreneurial activity. It is a pity, however, that we seem to be destined to wave goodbye to the higher standards he now calls “fantasy”.

Whether or not Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba loves US President Donald Trump is presumably a subject for another research project, but Mashaba must take some credit for opposing the looting of the city’s assets built up during those nasty years of minority rule.

Gavin Barnett

Somerset West