LETTER: Save the Cape’s green belts

SA should stop the evil destruction of the last remaining green belts in Cape Town

21 November 2018 - 05:00
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town in the Western Cape. Picture: 123RF/ANDRE SILVA
The article, Many bridges to cross in pulling together alien-busting efforts (November 5) on clearing all the leftover alien trees is a total dry out campaign.

It’s a destruction of moisture in the Cape to further dry out the area. There is no scientific proof that the trees are eating up the water. Trees  trap and cool the air and stop the earth from overheating. If more trees are destroyed, this will encourage desertification.

SA should stop the evil destruction of the last remaining green belts in Cape Town.

Mano Christelis
Via e-mail

