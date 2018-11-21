LETTER: Save the Cape’s green belts

The article, Many bridges to cross in pulling together alien-busting efforts (November 5) on clearing all the leftover alien trees is a total dry out campaign.

It’s a destruction of moisture in the Cape to further dry out the area. There is no scientific proof that the trees are eating up the water. Trees trap and cool the air and stop the earth from overheating. If more trees are destroyed, this will encourage desertification.

SA should stop the evil destruction of the last remaining green belts in Cape Town.

Mano Christelis

